Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.85

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.85 and last traded at C$15.89, with a volume of 12502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$610.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.74.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.