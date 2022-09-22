Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.