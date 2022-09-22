Cary Baker Sells 324 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,452 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $138,738.60.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Cary Baker sold 3,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $270,060.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $660,082.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cary Baker sold 373 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $24,043.58.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $92.51 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $99.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

