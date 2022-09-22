Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 455 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.