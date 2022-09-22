WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,143,000 after buying an additional 153,521 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $99.93 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.23.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.