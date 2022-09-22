Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 58,659 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,659 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 6,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.