Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 190,657 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 151.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

