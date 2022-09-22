Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.97

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 745569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on Critical Elements Lithium from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 9.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$342.44 million and a PE ratio of -75.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Further Reading

