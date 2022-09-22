FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.30.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 52-week low of $153.25 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.