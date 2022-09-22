Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Benjamin Calderon Sells 35,519 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $435,107.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15.

IOT stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,432,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,162,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 911.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,411 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,557,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,858,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

