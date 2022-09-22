H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

