Short Interest in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Decreases By 9.0%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 437,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,363.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,363.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $146,256.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 93,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CVLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.