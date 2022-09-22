Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $213.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $213.66 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.