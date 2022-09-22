Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,363,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Snowflake by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Snowflake by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.94.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

