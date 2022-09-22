The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day moving average is $147.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

