Insight Folios Inc Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $323.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.