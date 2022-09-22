Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $271.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

