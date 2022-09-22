Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 240 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 294,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $80,788,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $271.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.86 and a 200-day moving average of $299.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

