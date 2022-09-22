Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,451 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day moving average is $147.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.