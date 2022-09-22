Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.29. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.