Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.