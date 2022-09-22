Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $9.43 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.27 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

