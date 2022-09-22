Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.27 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

