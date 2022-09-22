MetLife Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,306 put options on the company. This is an increase of 61% compared to the average volume of 6,395 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in MetLife by 3,664.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,733,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MET stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

