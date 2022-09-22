Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) SVP Suzanne Gagle Sells 35,174 Shares of Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $114.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.