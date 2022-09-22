Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $199.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $299.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average of $207.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.