SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $82.38

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.38 and last traded at $82.38, with a volume of 21554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.26.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
