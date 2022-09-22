SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $82.38

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.38 and last traded at $82.38, with a volume of 21554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in SAP by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of SAP by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SAP by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

