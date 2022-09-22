Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $282.45

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $282.45 and last traded at $282.45, with a volume of 3400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 76,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

