Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 50554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Quisitive Technology Solutions

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,005.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,016.20.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

