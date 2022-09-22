United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.23

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 377091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UMC. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Microelectronics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

