Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.57

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 9777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after buying an additional 63,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 92,327 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Teradata by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134,616 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,413,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after buying an additional 133,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

