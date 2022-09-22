Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.29

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 6894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GLDD. StockNews.com cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $589.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

