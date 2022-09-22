Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.45

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 24453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

