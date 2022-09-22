VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 24,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 671,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $650.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 233.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 35.8% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084,442 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of VEON by 44.2% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,401,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

