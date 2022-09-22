Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Grows By 6.2%

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 299.9% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $572,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $612,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 35,496 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BNNR stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Banner Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Banner Acquisition Company Profile

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.