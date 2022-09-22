Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 4.41 and last traded at 4.27. Approximately 7,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 440,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.08.
INTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
