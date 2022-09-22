NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.79

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.79 and last traded at C$11.82, with a volume of 417992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWH.UN shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

