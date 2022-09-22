TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.20

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.20 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 2354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

TTEC Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. TTEC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 1,820.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in TTEC by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

