Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.51

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 40858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Momentive Global

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $62,215.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,162.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,688,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.