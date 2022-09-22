East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 743,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

EWBC stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

