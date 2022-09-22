Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rises By 6.0%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDUS opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.