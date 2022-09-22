Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 119,472 shares.The stock last traded at $2.90 and had previously closed at $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $739.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

