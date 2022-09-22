Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.31. 5,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 705,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.61. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $990.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
