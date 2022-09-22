Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.31. 5,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 705,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.61. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $990.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $4,354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $565,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

