Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $139,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ DADA opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

