Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.92

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 150437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

