Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 940,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 134.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 34.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Columbia Financial

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.