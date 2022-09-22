CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.6 %
CYBR opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.40.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
