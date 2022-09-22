CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.6 %

CYBR opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.40.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

