Short Interest in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Grows By 6.3%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 1.9 %

CuriosityStream Company Profile

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.58 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

