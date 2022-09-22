Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Down 5.5%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.98. 93,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,412,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.
Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83.
Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
