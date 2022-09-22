Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 2.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.78 and last traded at $131.08. Approximately 73,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,440,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Moderna Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,906,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,048 shares of company stock valued at $95,584,242 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

